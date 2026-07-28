Sri Lanka tourist arrivals surpass 1.3 million in 2026

Sri Lanka has recorded more than 1.3 million tourist arrivals so far this year, according to the latest figures released by the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA).

The SLTDA said a total of 1,313,974 tourists visited the country between January 1 and July 26.

During the period from July 1 to July 26, Sri Lanka welcomed 167,401 international visitors.

According to data released by the SLTDA, a total of 38,785 tourists have arrived from India which accounts to 23.0%. Furthermore, 18,417 persons from the United Kingdom, 10,540 from the Netherlands, 10,238 from China and 8,466 Australia nationals have also visited Sri Lanka in the month of July.

On a year-to-date basis, India also retained its position as the leading source market, accounting for 332,468 tourist arrivals.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom emerged as the second-largest source market during the year with 126,986 arrivals, followed by China with 86,409 visitors.

The highest monthly tourist arrivals recorded so far in 2026 were in February, when 279,328 visitors arrived in the country, according to the SLTDA.