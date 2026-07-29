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Opposition Leader accuses govt. of undermining judicial independence
Jul 29, 202603:50 PM
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Opposition Leader accuses govt. of undermining judicial independence
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Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has alleged that the government is attempting to undermine judicial independence by proposing a constitutional amendment to alter the retirement age of judges.

 

Addressing the matter, Premadasa said the President had received a public mandate to reform the Executive Presidency through constitutional amendments, and not to interfere with the judiciary by changing judges' retirement age or making the courts subordinate to the executive.

 

He further claimed that the government, led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, which came to power promising systemic change and the strengthening of democracy, is instead pursuing measures that could pave the way for authoritarian rule, including constitutional amendments.

 

Premadasa also alleged that the current administration is attempting to weaken one of the three fundamental pillars of democracy, which is the judiciary.

 

He stressed that democracy is built upon the separation of powers among the legislature, executive, and judiciary, with a system of checks and balances.

 

He added that if the President or the Minister of Justice failed to understand this principle, they should refer to ‘The Spirit of the Laws’ by French political philosopher Montesquieu.

 

The Opposition Leader further claimed that executive interference in the judiciary threatens democracy and argued that the proposed constitutional amendment could undermine public confidence in the independence, credibility, and integrity of the judiciary. 

 

He added that the government is proceeding with the amendment despite these concerns.

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