Zelenskiy says he told Trump, senators that Ukraine needs anti-ballistic systems, missiles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday said he shared Ukraine's need for anti-ballistic missile systems and interceptors with U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. senators during his visit to Washington.
Zelenskiy told reporters that Ukraine had drones that could destroy Iranian- and Russian-built drones, but needed more weapons to defend against ballistic missiles.
"The real problem is anti-ballistic systems and anti-ballistic missiles," he said after a meeting with senators at the U.S. Capitol. "And of course, I (shared) what we need."
Source: Reuters
-Agencies