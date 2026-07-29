Zelenskiy says he told Trump, senators that Ukraine needs anti-ballistic systems, missiles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on ​Tuesday said he ‌shared Ukraine's need for anti-ballistic missile systems ​and interceptors with ​U.S. President Donald Trump ⁠and U.S. senators ​during his visit ​to Washington.

Zelenskiy told reporters that Ukraine had drones that ​could destroy ​Iranian- and Russian-built drones, but ‌needed ⁠more weapons to defend against ballistic missiles.

"The real problem is ​anti-ballistic ​systems ⁠and anti-ballistic missiles," he said ​after a meeting ​with ⁠senators at the U.S. Capitol. "And of ⁠course, ​I (shared) what ​we need."

Source: Reuters

-Agencies