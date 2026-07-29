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Foreign national woman killed in parasailing accident off Bentota coast
Jul 29, 202608:06 PM
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Foreign national woman killed in parasailing accident off Bentota coast
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A 31-year-old Palestinian woman has died after a powered parachute light aircraft reportedly crashed into the sea off the Bentota coast this evening (29), according to the Bentota Police.

 

The accident had occurred when the aircraft, operated by a recreational aviation organisation based along the coastal road in Bentota, was carrying the parachute controller and a female passenger when it plunged into the sea.

 

The Palestinian woman, who was on board, was killed in the incident, while the operator, a Colombian national had survived.

 

The victim's body has been placed at the Nagoda Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

 

Bentota Police have launched further investigations to determine the exact cause of the accident.

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