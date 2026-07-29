Showers expected in Western, Sabaragamuwa and several other districts today

Showers will occur at times in the Western and Sabaragamuwa Provinces, as well as in the Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Galle, and Matara Districts, according to the latest weather forecast by Met. Department.

The Department of Meteorology says the North Western Province is also expected to experience several spells of showers during the day, while mainly dry weather will prevail across the rest of the island.

Meanwhile, strong winds with speeds of 40 to 50 km/h are expected at times over the western slopes of the central hills, the Northern, North Central, and North Western Provinces, and in the Hambantota and Trincomalee Districts.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to take necessary precautions against strong winds and intermittent rainfall.

