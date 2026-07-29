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President highlights unity and heritage at final Kataragama Esala Perahera
Jul 30, 202605:19 AM
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President highlights unity and heritage at final Kataragama Esala Perahera
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President Anura Kumara Dissanayake joined thousands of devotees last night (29) to witness the final grand procession of the 2026 Esala Perahera at the historic Ruhunu Kataragama Maha Devalaya, describing the annual pageant as a symbol of Sri Lanka's cultural heritage and national unity.

 

Earlier in the day, President Dissanayake visited the Kirivehera Rajamaha Viharaya, where he received blessings from the Chief Sanghanayaka of Ruhunu Magampattuwa and Chief Incumbent, Ven. Kobawaka Dhamminda Thero. He also participated in religious observances, attended the ceremonial placement of the Sacred Relic Casket on the ceremonial tusker and inaugurated the illumination of the Kirivehera temple premises, the President’s Media Division said in a statement.

 

Addressing the gathering following the procession, President Dissanayake said Sri Lanka must continue its journey towards development while preserving the historical and cultural foundations that define the nation's identity.

 

He noted that the Ruhunu Kataragama Esala Perahera, regarded as one of the country's foremost cultural and religious festivals, reflects the enduring bond between the people, their cultural heritage and the motherland, according to the PMD.

 

The President said the festival's uninterrupted observance for more than two millennia demonstrates the resilience of Sri Lanka's civilisation and highlighted the strong participation of young people as evidence that future generations remain committed to preserving the country's traditions.

 

Emphasising the festival's significance as a symbol of national unity, he pointed to the participation of devotees from different religious and ethnic communities. He noted that Tamil pilgrims undertake the traditional week-long Pada Yatra to Kataragama, while Muslim and Sinhalese devotees also observe their respective religious traditions during the festival, bringing together people from across the country in an atmosphere of peace and coexistence, the PMD added.

 

President Dissanayake expressed appreciation to Ven. Kobawaka Dhamminda Thero for his leadership in preserving the religious and cultural traditions associated with the annual pageant. He also congratulated the newly appointed Basnayake Nilame, Thilina Madhusankha, and all those involved in organising this year's festival.

 

The President later presented the official declaration marking the conclusion of the 2026 Esala Perahera to the Chief Incumbent of the Kirivehera Rajamaha Viharaya.

 

Deputy Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development R.M. Jayawardena, Uva Province Governor Kapila Jayasekara, MP Ruwan Wijeweera, Monaragala District Secretary A.G. Nishantha, Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasooriya, the Basnayake Nilame of the Ruhunu Kataragama Maha Devalaya and a large number of devotees were among those present.

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