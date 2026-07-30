Technology addiction and consumerism eroding family values: Cardinal

The Archbishop of Colombo His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith has expressed concern over the impact of excessive mobile phone use and modern technology on family relationships and human connections in society.

Addressing a religious gathering in Seeduwa, Cardinal Ranjith said the growth of consumerism following the introduction of the free market economy had created artificial desires among people, with the pursuit of money becoming a key factor influencing modern society.

The Cardinal stated that market-driven consumer culture has encouraged people to seek unnecessary possessions and wants, rather than focusing on genuine needs and values.

He also criticized the increasing dependence on mobile phones, noting that devices initially used for communication have now become a dominant part of people’s daily lives.

According to Cardinal Ranjith, excessive phone usage, including spending long hours on devices at night, has affected family interactions, with parents and children losing meaningful communication and traditional values being weakened.

He further warned that social progress and higher levels of education should not lead to arrogance, stressing the importance of maintaining humility and human values amid rapid changes in society.