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US actor Jared Leto denies latest accusations of sexual assault
Jul 30, 202608:29 AM
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US actor Jared Leto denies latest accusations of sexual assault
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US actor and singer Jared Leto on Wednesday (Jul 29) denied allegations of sexual assault and harassment levelled against him by ten women in a new documentary aired by the BBC.

 

The women said they were victimised by Leto between 2002 and 2016.

 

Two of them accused him of sexual assault when they were 17 years old, while another said the actor threatened her with sexual assault when she was 19.

 

A fourth woman recounted receiving multiple sexually explicit phone calls from the actor when she was 16, who allegedly propositioned her for sex.

 

Four other women described sexual harassment during phone calls from the lead singer of the rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars.

 

"I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my entire life," the 54-year-old actor said in a statement. “These claims are absolutely and categorically false.”

 

Nine of the ten women are speaking out for the first time in the BBC documentary titled Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Dark Secret.

 

The actor, who won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2014 for Dallas Buyers Club, has faced such accusations before.

 

In 2025, several other women accused him of sexual assault in an investigation conducted by Air Mail, a US digital magazine. At the time, Leto also denied any inappropriate conduct.

 

Source: AFP

– Agencies

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