header logo
සිංහලதமிழ்
Rhythms of Lanka
Mogo Academy
Latest
Doppler Weather Radar System to improve accuracy of Sri Lanka’s weather forecasts
Jul 30, 202608:42 AM
Google NewsAdd on Google
Doppler Weather Radar System to improve accuracy of Sri Lanka’s weather forecasts
Mobitel Inner

The Secretary to the Ministry of Defence Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd.) has inspected the progress of the Doppler Weather Radar Network project in Puttalam, as part of efforts to strengthen Sri Lanka’s weather forecasting and early warning systems.

 

The Japanese grant-funded project is expected to enhance the country’s ability to monitor weather patterns, improve forecasting accuracy, and provide timely alerts during severe weather conditions, according to a statement issued by the Defence Ministry.

 

During the visit, the Director General of the Department of Meteorology A.L.K. Wijemannage briefed the Defence Secretary on the scope and importance of the project before the inspection commenced.

 

Project engineers later provided an update on the ongoing construction work, progress made since the previous inspection and the planned implementation schedule, the Ministry noted.

 

According to officials, installation of the radar system is scheduled to begin in January next year, while the full project is expected to be completed by the end of July next year.

 

The Defence Secretary expressed satisfaction with the progress achieved and stressed the importance of completing the project within the planned timeframe to improve disaster preparedness and strengthen Sri Lanka’s ability to respond to extreme weather events, Defence Ministry added further.

MostRead
Mobitel Upahara
VideoStories
ADB extends $200M to help Sri Lanka tackle economic pressures from Middle East conflict

ADB extends $200M to help Sri Lanka tackle economic pressures from Middle East conflict

Ceypetco announces that fuel prices will remain unchanged in August

Ceypetco announces that fuel prices will remain unchanged in August

'Suwa Seriya' free ambulance service marks 10 years as India pledges 100 more ambulances

'Suwa Seriya' free ambulance service marks 10 years as India pledges 100 more ambulances

Ex-Defence Secretary and ex-IGP sentenced to death over failure to prevent 2019

Ex-Defence Secretary and ex-IGP sentenced to death over failure to prevent 2019

TV Derana named ‘Youth TV Channel of the Year’at 7th New Generation "Youth Top40" Awards

TV Derana named ‘Youth TV Channel of the Year’at 7th New Generation "Youth Top40" Awards

Latest S&P assessment reflects Sri Lanka’s rising investor confidence and economic stability

Latest S&P assessment reflects Sri Lanka’s rising investor confidence and economic stability

Buddhists across Sri Lanka observe sacred Esala Full Moon Poya today

Buddhists across Sri Lanka observe sacred Esala Full Moon Poya today

“Govt. seeking a one-party rule” - Sajith also opposes govt. move to extend retirement age of judges

“Govt. seeking a one-party rule” - Sajith also opposes govt. move to extend retirement age of judges

“Modern rulers cannot tolerate the saffron robe ”Maha Sangha calls for protection of Buddhasasana

“Modern rulers cannot tolerate the saffron robe ”Maha Sangha calls for protection of Buddhasasana

Cabinet approves contentious proposal to extend retirement age of all judges

Cabinet approves contentious proposal to extend retirement age of all judges

Government will not expand paddy cultivation - Minister Lalkantha

Government will not expand paddy cultivation - Minister Lalkantha

Sri Lanka on El Niño alert: Rains expected in Oct-Nov, heat waves not expected in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka on El Niño alert: Rains expected in Oct-Nov, heat waves not expected in Sri Lanka

BASL condemns MP Asitha Niroshana’s allegations as "false and malicious"

BASL condemns MP Asitha Niroshana’s allegations as "false and malicious"

Sri Lanka’s dengue death toll rises to 61 as cases exceed 80,000

Sri Lanka’s dengue death toll rises to 61 as cases exceed 80,000

No-confidence motion against Justice Minister defeated in Parliament with majority of 116 votes

No-confidence motion against Justice Minister defeated in Parliament with majority of 116 votes

Lassana Flora