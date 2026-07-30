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China warns of retaliation if US sticks with robot ban
Jul 30, 202608:53 AM
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China warns of retaliation if US sticks with robot ban
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China will "resolutely retaliate" and safeguard ​its interests if the United ‌States insists on acting unilaterally over an import ban on new Chinese robots and ​power inverters, the commerce ministry ​said on Thursday.

 

The ministry urged the United States to immediately withdraw the measures and stop its "erroneous actions", saying they discriminate against and suppress Chinese companies and products.

 

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) ​released measures on Tuesday, seeking ​to protect the U.S. AI buildout from ‌national security threats and reshore key industries slated for explosive growth.

 

China said the FCC had ignored Beijing's repeated ​representations and ​continued to intensify its restrictive measures.

 

The ministry accused the U.S. ​of generalising the concept of ​national security, calling it "market distortion and unilateral bullying behaviour" that ignored the interests of Chinese and American industries.

 

Source: Reuters

--Agencies 

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