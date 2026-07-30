24 drivers issued prohibition orders during vehicle inspection operation

A total of 24 drivers have been issued prohibition orders following a special vehicle inspection operation conducted in Wellawaya and Uva Kuda Oya, targeting vehicles with safety violations and unauthorized modifications.

Police officers from the Wellawaya and Uva Kuda Oya Police Stations, together with Motor Vehicle Inspection Officers, carried out a special inspection operation focused on vehicles that had been modified with unauthorized additional parts, as well as vehicles found to be in poor mechanical condition.

During the inspection, officers identified 24 vehicles that were being operated with various defects and modifications that could affect road safety.

Following the findings, prohibition orders were issued against the drivers of the vehicles, preventing them from continuing to operate the vehicles until the identified issues are corrected.

The drivers have been granted 14 days to repair the defects and remove unauthorized modifications from their vehicles.

Officials said similar vehicle inspection operations will continue in the future as part of ongoing efforts to improve road safety and ensure that vehicles operating on public roads comply with legal and safety requirements.