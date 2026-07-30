header logo
සිංහලதமிழ்
Rhythms of Lanka
Mogo Academy
Latest
24 drivers issued prohibition orders during vehicle inspection operation
Jul 30, 202609:38 AM
Google NewsAdd on Google
24 drivers issued prohibition orders during vehicle inspection operation
Mobitel Inner

A total of 24 drivers have been issued prohibition orders following a special vehicle inspection operation conducted in Wellawaya and Uva Kuda Oya, targeting vehicles with safety violations and unauthorized modifications.

 

Police officers from the Wellawaya and Uva Kuda Oya Police Stations, together with Motor Vehicle Inspection Officers, carried out a special inspection operation focused on vehicles that had been modified with unauthorized additional parts, as well as vehicles found to be in poor mechanical condition.

 

During the inspection, officers identified 24 vehicles that were being operated with various defects and modifications that could affect road safety.

 

Following the findings, prohibition orders were issued against the drivers of the vehicles, preventing them from continuing to operate the vehicles until the identified issues are corrected.

 

The drivers have been granted 14 days to repair the defects and remove unauthorized modifications from their vehicles.

 

Officials said similar vehicle inspection operations will continue in the future as part of ongoing efforts to improve road safety and ensure that vehicles operating on public roads comply with legal and safety requirements.

MostRead
Mobitel Upahara
VideoStories
ADB extends $200M to help Sri Lanka tackle economic pressures from Middle East conflict

ADB extends $200M to help Sri Lanka tackle economic pressures from Middle East conflict

Ceypetco announces that fuel prices will remain unchanged in August

Ceypetco announces that fuel prices will remain unchanged in August

'Suwa Seriya' free ambulance service marks 10 years as India pledges 100 more ambulances

'Suwa Seriya' free ambulance service marks 10 years as India pledges 100 more ambulances

Ex-Defence Secretary and ex-IGP sentenced to death over failure to prevent 2019

Ex-Defence Secretary and ex-IGP sentenced to death over failure to prevent 2019

TV Derana named ‘Youth TV Channel of the Year’at 7th New Generation "Youth Top40" Awards

TV Derana named ‘Youth TV Channel of the Year’at 7th New Generation "Youth Top40" Awards

Latest S&P assessment reflects Sri Lanka’s rising investor confidence and economic stability

Latest S&P assessment reflects Sri Lanka’s rising investor confidence and economic stability

Buddhists across Sri Lanka observe sacred Esala Full Moon Poya today

Buddhists across Sri Lanka observe sacred Esala Full Moon Poya today

“Govt. seeking a one-party rule” - Sajith also opposes govt. move to extend retirement age of judges

“Govt. seeking a one-party rule” - Sajith also opposes govt. move to extend retirement age of judges

“Modern rulers cannot tolerate the saffron robe ”Maha Sangha calls for protection of Buddhasasana

“Modern rulers cannot tolerate the saffron robe ”Maha Sangha calls for protection of Buddhasasana

Cabinet approves contentious proposal to extend retirement age of all judges

Cabinet approves contentious proposal to extend retirement age of all judges

Government will not expand paddy cultivation - Minister Lalkantha

Government will not expand paddy cultivation - Minister Lalkantha

Sri Lanka on El Niño alert: Rains expected in Oct-Nov, heat waves not expected in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka on El Niño alert: Rains expected in Oct-Nov, heat waves not expected in Sri Lanka

BASL condemns MP Asitha Niroshana’s allegations as "false and malicious"

BASL condemns MP Asitha Niroshana’s allegations as "false and malicious"

Sri Lanka’s dengue death toll rises to 61 as cases exceed 80,000

Sri Lanka’s dengue death toll rises to 61 as cases exceed 80,000

No-confidence motion against Justice Minister defeated in Parliament with majority of 116 votes

No-confidence motion against Justice Minister defeated in Parliament with majority of 116 votes

Lassana Flora