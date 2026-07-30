Minister rules out water cuts despite forecast of below-average rainfall

The current water levels in the Labugama and Kalatuwawa reservoirs are sufficient to ensure an uninterrupted water supply over the next three months, even if there is no rainfall during that period, the Minister of Housing, Construction and Water Supply, Susil Ranasinghe stated.



The Water Supply Minister stated that, although forecasts indicate below-average rainfall during August and September due to the El Niño phenomenon, assessments conducted by experts of the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) have confirmed that the current water storage levels in the Labugama and Kalatuwawa reservoirs are sufficient to ensure an uninterrupted water supply over the next three months.



He further noted that no decision has been taken to impose water cuts, adding that authorities do not anticipate any risk over the next two months.



However, he cautioned that the situation could change depending on future weather conditions.