Sugeeshwara Bandara further remanded

Former private secretary to former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, political activist Sugeeshwara Bandara, has been further remanded until August 12 after being produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.

Bandara has been accused of receiving two salaries under the expenditure head of the President while serving as a secretary to former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in 2022 and also working as a Project Director at the Presidential Secretariat during the period when former President Ranil Wickremesinghe held office.

The Central Crime Investigation Bureau is conducting further investigations into allegations that state vehicles were misused and employees were deployed for political activities while Bandara held the respective positions.

Investigative officers have informed court that an amount of Rs. 1.93 million was allegedly misused during his tenure as a secretary to the President, while Rs. 4.26 million was allegedly misused while he served as a Project Director General.

Officers informed court that the alleged offences fall under Section 5(1) of the Public Property Act and relevant provisions of the Penal Code.