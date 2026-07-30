Marawila businessman arrested at BIA while attempting to smuggle cigarettes

An individual has been arrested by Customs officers at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) today (30) while allegedly attempting to smuggle a consignment of foreign-manufactured cigarettes worth approximately Rs. 4.65 million into the country.



The suspect had reportedly attempted to leave the airport through the Green Channel, designated for passengers with nothing to declare, after arriving at the airport with the undeclared cigarettes.



The arrested individual is a 43-year-old businessman from Marawila, Chilaw, Ada Derana reporter said.



He had arrived at the BIA at around 10.00 a.m. onboard Emirates flight EK-650 from Dubai.



Upon inspection of his two pieces of luggage, Customs officers had discovered 155 cartons containing a total of 31,000 sticks of foreign-manufactured cigarettes, which had been concealed.



Airport Customs officials have taken the suspect into custody and are conducting further investigations into the incident.