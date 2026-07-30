Sajith highlights need for continued U.S. support during talks with Congresswoman

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa held discussions with U.S. Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan, a member of the Democratic Party, the United States House of Representatives, and the House Intelligence Committee, along with her delegation, at the Opposition Leader’s Office in Colombo.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and the United States, with particular attention given to economic cooperation, governance, education and regional stability.

During the discussions, Premadasa highlighted the importance of continued collaboration and support from the United States in assisting Sri Lanka’s economic recovery and long-term development efforts.

The Opposition Leader also expressed his appreciation for the continued assistance extended by the United States to Sri Lanka in recent years, describing it as a reflection of the longstanding partnership between the two countries.