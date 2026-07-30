Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga qualifies for C'wealth Games javelin throw final

Sri Lankan national javelin champion Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage has qualified for the Men’s Javelin Throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Scotland today (30).

Rumesh secured first place in the preliminary round with an impressive throw of 82.84 metres, earning his place in the final.

In a notable achievement, Rumesh finished ahead of Olympic gold medallists India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem in the qualifying round. Chopra placed fifth with a throw of 79.61 metres, while Nadeem finished seventh with 78.63 metres.

Other athletes who secured places in the final included India’s Rohit Yadav, who finished ninth with a throw of 78.37 metres, and Yashvir Singh, who recorded a throw of 78.36 metres.