Sri Lanka receives first batch of 104 new Metro buses from China

A total of 104 new Metro buses imported to enhance the efficiency and quality of Sri Lanka's public transport service have arrived in the country today (29).

The buses were imported from ‘Foton International Corporation’, a leading vehicle manufacturer based in China.

The official agreement to import the new Metro buses, aimed at improving the quality of the country's public transport sector, was signed in May this year.

In accordance with the agreement, the first batch of 104 Metro buses has now been brought to the island.