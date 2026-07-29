Justice Minister to brief President on concerns over proposal to extend judges' retirement age

The Ministry of Justice has informed the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) that Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara will brief President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on the proposed constitutional amendment to extend the retirement age of judges, including those serving in the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal.

The assurance was given following a special meeting held today (29) between Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara and a BASL delegation led by its President, Rajeev Amarasuriya.

Addressing the media after the nearly one-hour discussion, Amarasuriya said the BASL had reiterated its position that the proposed constitutional amendment to extend the retirement age of judges should not be pursued at this time.

He added that the Association had also stressed the need to bring its concerns to the attention of the President.

In response, the Justice Minister informed the BASL representatives that he would convey their concerns and requests to President Dissanayake before communicating the government's decision on the matter.