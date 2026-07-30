Negombo Prison's Chief Jailor gives evidence over fatal clash

The Chief Jailor who was serving at the Negombo Prison at the time of the recent fatal clash has given evidence before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court today (30) regarding the violent incident that resulted in the deaths of 10 prison officers and 22 inmates.

The testimony of Wickrama Jayantha Kumara, who was the Chief Jailor of the Negombo Prison at the time, was recorded before Negombo Magistrate Shilani Perera from around 1.00 p.m. to 3.00 p.m. today.

Following the proceedings, the Magistrate stated that the evidence included highly sensitive information related to national security and ordered that the contents of the testimony should not be disclosed through the media, as such disclosure could pose a serious threat to the country's national security.

The court also directed that the relevant testimony be kept securely.

Meanwhile, a detailed report has also been submitted to the court regarding 89 prison police officers who arrived at the Negombo Prison from the Welikada Prison.

In addition, prison officers have also submitted a report to the court regarding individuals receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital and the Negombo Hospital.