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Four suspects named in Negombo Prison Clash case remanded
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Four suspects named in Negombo Prison Clash case remanded
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Four inmates have been named as suspects in connection with the recent clash at the Negombo Prison, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) informed the Negombo Magistrate’s Court today (27).

 

The case was taken up before Negombo Magistrate Shilani Perera, where CID officers informed court that four inmates had been identified as suspects over the incident.

 

The suspects were named as Supun Madhusanka alias “Heenatiyana Supun”, Shane Dilan Silva, Ashan Fernando alias “Kalu Malli”, and Sameera Sampath alias “Baba”.

 

Investigating officers informed court that 301 firearms belonging to Special Task Force personnel and 70 firearms belonging to prison officers were present at the Negombo Prison on the day of the clash.

 

The officers further informed court that reports from the Government Analyst were being awaited regarding scientific evidence linked to the firearms.

 

The CID also revealed that statements had been recorded from 1,395 individuals, including prison officials, inmates, Special Task Force personnel, police officers and civilians, as part of the ongoing investigation.

 

Following submissions by investigators, the Magistrate ordered that the four suspects be produced before court. They were subsequently remanded until 7 August.

 

The suspects were later transferred to the Boossa High Security Prison.

 

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