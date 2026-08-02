header logo
සිංහලதமிழ்
Rhythms of Lanka
Mogo Academy
Sports
Sri Lanka Women clinch T20 series after six-wicket victory over Pakistan
17h ago
Google NewsAdd on Google
Sri Lanka Women clinch T20 series after six-wicket victory over Pakistan
Mobitel Inner

Sri Lanka Women have clinched the Pakistan Women tour of Sri Lanka T20I series after defeating Pakistan Women by six wickets in the second T20I.

 

Chasing 176, the hosts produced another superb batting display, reaching 178/4 in just 17.4 overs to seal the series with an aggressive and composed run chase.

 

For the second match running, Pakistan Women posted a competitive total but were unable to defend it against Sri Lanka's fearless batting line-up.

 

Pakistan made an excellent start, racing to 68 without loss in the powerplay thanks to an explosive opening partnership led by Shawaal Zulfiqar, whose attacking strokeplay immediately put Sri Lanka under pressure. The visitors maintained a healthy scoring rate throughout the innings, finishing on 175/5, a total that looked capable of challenging the hosts.

 

Sri Lanka, however, approached the chase with even greater intent. Despite losing two early wickets, they maintained their aggressive approach throughout the innings. Their ability to keep the required run rate under control ensured Pakistan were never able to build sustained pressure.

 

A crucial middle-order partnership, highlighted by the attacking batting of Sanjana Kavindi and the composed innings from Vishmi Rajapaksha Gunaratne, shifted the momentum firmly towards Sri Lanka. 

 

Their acceleration through the middle overs effectively settled the contest before the finishing batters comfortably completed the chase.

 

With two convincing run chases in consecutive matches, Sri Lanka demonstrated the depth and confidence of their batting while extending their dominance over Pakistan.

 

Match Report

Sri Lanka Women secured an emphatic six-wicket victory over Pakistan Women in the second T20I, completing another impressive run chase to take an unassailable lead in the series.

 

Pakistan made an outstanding start after being sent in to bat. Openers Shawaal Zulfiqar and Muneeba Ali attacked from the outset, sharing a rapid 50-run partnership from just 23 balls as Pakistan raced to 68 without loss during the powerplay.

 

The visitors continued to score freely, reaching 90/1 at the halfway stage before crossing the 100-run mark in the 13th over. Further contributions through the middle and death overs carried Pakistan to a competitive 175/5 from their 20 overs.

 

Needing 176 for victory, Sri Lanka matched Pakistan's aggressive approach. They reached 50 inside four overs and despite losing two wickets during the powerplay, never allowed the required run rate to climb.

 

The turning point came through an excellent partnership between Sanjana Kavindi and Vishmi Rajapaksha Gunaratne, whose 50-run stand from only 30 balls shifted complete control to the home side. Kavindi played the attacking role with a fluent 42, while Vishmi provided calm support as Sri Lanka powered beyond 150 with more than four overs remaining.

 

The hosts completed the chase at 178/4 in just 17.4 overs, sealing a comprehensive six-wicket victory and another outstanding batting performance.

 

The result gives Sri Lanka Women an unbeatable lead in the series after successfully chasing totals above 175 in successive matches, underlining both their batting depth and ability to perform under pressure.

 

Source: Cricket World

-Agencies 

 

 

MostRead
Mobitel Upahara
VideoStories
“Prisoners’ safety must be guaranteed by the govt” Several factions demand answers from Minister

“Prisoners’ safety must be guaranteed by the govt” Several factions demand answers from Minister

Mahara Prison unrest damage estimated at Rs. 150 million; Video evidence and masterminds under probe

Mahara Prison unrest damage estimated at Rs. 150 million; Video evidence and masterminds under probe

"Bringing smiles to little hearts" Children learn the art of kite-making at Derana Kite Workshop

"Bringing smiles to little hearts" Children learn the art of kite-making at Derana Kite Workshop

“Need to find out if it was controlled from outside”; Justice Minister on Mahara Prison unrest

“Need to find out if it was controlled from outside”; Justice Minister on Mahara Prison unrest

ADB extends $200M to help Sri Lanka tackle economic pressures from Middle East conflict

ADB extends $200M to help Sri Lanka tackle economic pressures from Middle East conflict

Ceypetco announces that fuel prices will remain unchanged in August

Ceypetco announces that fuel prices will remain unchanged in August

'Suwa Seriya' free ambulance service marks 10 years as India pledges 100 more ambulances

'Suwa Seriya' free ambulance service marks 10 years as India pledges 100 more ambulances

Ex-Defence Secretary and ex-IGP sentenced to death over failure to prevent 2019

Ex-Defence Secretary and ex-IGP sentenced to death over failure to prevent 2019

TV Derana named ‘Youth TV Channel of the Year’at 7th New Generation "Youth Top40" Awards

TV Derana named ‘Youth TV Channel of the Year’at 7th New Generation "Youth Top40" Awards

Latest S&P assessment reflects Sri Lanka’s rising investor confidence and economic stability

Latest S&P assessment reflects Sri Lanka’s rising investor confidence and economic stability

Buddhists across Sri Lanka observe sacred Esala Full Moon Poya today

Buddhists across Sri Lanka observe sacred Esala Full Moon Poya today

“Govt. seeking a one-party rule” - Sajith also opposes govt. move to extend retirement age of judges

“Govt. seeking a one-party rule” - Sajith also opposes govt. move to extend retirement age of judges

“Modern rulers cannot tolerate the saffron robe ”Maha Sangha calls for protection of Buddhasasana

“Modern rulers cannot tolerate the saffron robe ”Maha Sangha calls for protection of Buddhasasana

Cabinet approves contentious proposal to extend retirement age of all judges

Cabinet approves contentious proposal to extend retirement age of all judges

Government will not expand paddy cultivation - Minister Lalkantha

Government will not expand paddy cultivation - Minister Lalkantha

Lassana Flora