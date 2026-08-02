Sri Lanka Women clinch T20 series after six-wicket victory over Pakistan

Sri Lanka Women have clinched the Pakistan Women tour of Sri Lanka T20I series after defeating Pakistan Women by six wickets in the second T20I.

Chasing 176, the hosts produced another superb batting display, reaching 178/4 in just 17.4 overs to seal the series with an aggressive and composed run chase.

For the second match running, Pakistan Women posted a competitive total but were unable to defend it against Sri Lanka's fearless batting line-up.

Pakistan made an excellent start, racing to 68 without loss in the powerplay thanks to an explosive opening partnership led by Shawaal Zulfiqar, whose attacking strokeplay immediately put Sri Lanka under pressure. The visitors maintained a healthy scoring rate throughout the innings, finishing on 175/5, a total that looked capable of challenging the hosts.

Sri Lanka, however, approached the chase with even greater intent. Despite losing two early wickets, they maintained their aggressive approach throughout the innings. Their ability to keep the required run rate under control ensured Pakistan were never able to build sustained pressure.

A crucial middle-order partnership, highlighted by the attacking batting of Sanjana Kavindi and the composed innings from Vishmi Rajapaksha Gunaratne, shifted the momentum firmly towards Sri Lanka.

Their acceleration through the middle overs effectively settled the contest before the finishing batters comfortably completed the chase.

With two convincing run chases in consecutive matches, Sri Lanka demonstrated the depth and confidence of their batting while extending their dominance over Pakistan.

Match Report

Sri Lanka Women secured an emphatic six-wicket victory over Pakistan Women in the second T20I, completing another impressive run chase to take an unassailable lead in the series.

Pakistan made an outstanding start after being sent in to bat. Openers Shawaal Zulfiqar and Muneeba Ali attacked from the outset, sharing a rapid 50-run partnership from just 23 balls as Pakistan raced to 68 without loss during the powerplay.

The visitors continued to score freely, reaching 90/1 at the halfway stage before crossing the 100-run mark in the 13th over. Further contributions through the middle and death overs carried Pakistan to a competitive 175/5 from their 20 overs.

Needing 176 for victory, Sri Lanka matched Pakistan's aggressive approach. They reached 50 inside four overs and despite losing two wickets during the powerplay, never allowed the required run rate to climb.

The turning point came through an excellent partnership between Sanjana Kavindi and Vishmi Rajapaksha Gunaratne, whose 50-run stand from only 30 balls shifted complete control to the home side. Kavindi played the attacking role with a fluent 42, while Vishmi provided calm support as Sri Lanka powered beyond 150 with more than four overs remaining.

The hosts completed the chase at 178/4 in just 17.4 overs, sealing a comprehensive six-wicket victory and another outstanding batting performance.

The result gives Sri Lanka Women an unbeatable lead in the series after successfully chasing totals above 175 in successive matches, underlining both their batting depth and ability to perform under pressure.

Source: Cricket World

-Agencies