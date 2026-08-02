Weather advisory issued for strong winds

The Department of Meteorology has issued an “Amber” advisory for strong winds for the sea areas off the coasts extending from North-central, North-western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee district.

The advisory, issued today (02), will remain in effect until 11.30 a.m. tomorrow (03).

According to the Met. Department, strong winds of about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over the coasts extending from North-central, North-western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee district.

Accordingly, the general public has been requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.