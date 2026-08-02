Residents warn of dengue threat over uncleared waste at Sabaragamuwa Saman Devalaya

Residents have raised concerns over the failure to clear garbage accumulated around the historic Sabaragamuwa Saman Devalaya, despite four days having passed since the conclusion of the annual Perahera.

The residents have alleged that the Ratnapura Municipal Council has acted irresponsibly by failing to remove the waste, warning that the situation could contribute to the spread of dengue.

The area has been experiencing heavy rainfall in recent days, with rainwater collecting in discarded polythene, plastic bottles, cups, and other non-biodegradable waste scattered across the premises.

According to the Ratnapura Municipal Council's health authorities, the area has already been identified as a high-risk dengue zone.

Residents fear that the continued presence of non-biodegradable waste could further increase the risk of mosquito breeding and a potential dengue outbreak.

They also claim that the main drainage system within the Devalaya premises has become blocked by polythene, plastic, and other waste materials.

Residents have urged the relevant authorities to take immediate action to remove the garbage and address the issue before it poses a greater public health risk.