Govt. seeks solutions to long-standing land concerns in Mullaitivu

A high-level meeting has been held in Mullaitivu to discuss long-standing land-related concerns and regional development issues, with the participation of government officials, security authorities and area residents, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The Civil-Military Coordination Meeting was chaired by Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd) at the Mullaitivu Divisional Secretariat.

The meeting was attended by Northern Province Governor Nagalingam Vethanayahan, Deputy Minister of Co-operative Development and Chairman of the Mannar District Coordination Committee Upali Samarasinghe, Vanni District Parliamentarian Dr. Sellaththamby Thilaganathan, senior government officials and representatives of security forces.

Discussions focused on land issues in the Keppapilavu area, where lands are currently used by the Sri Lanka Army, and the Vadduvakkal area, where lands are used by the Sri Lanka Navy, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Deputy Minister Jayasekara said that addressing land-related concerns while safeguarding national security interests is essential for ensuring long-term stability and development in the region.

Following briefings from relevant officials and Security Force Commanders, the Deputy Minister directed authorities to work together to identify practical and sustainable solutions to the issues raised.

He also emphasised the role of the security forces in emergency response operations, disaster relief and community support activities, in addition to their responsibilities related to national security.

Area residents were given an opportunity to present their concerns directly to the Deputy Minister during the meeting. Residents welcomed the opportunity to discuss their grievances in an open environment and expressed hope for solutions to their long-standing issues, according to the Ministry of Defence.

The meeting was also attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Defence, District Secretaries, representatives of relevant government institutions and a large number of residents.