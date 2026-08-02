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Education is a right, not a privilege, PM Harini says
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Education is a right, not a privilege, PM Harini says
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The present government’s objective is to ensure education is recognised as a fundamental right of every child and not a privilege, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has stated.

 

The Prime Minister made the remarks while addressing the “Nena Isura – 2026” Scholarship Award Ceremony held at Temple Trees today (02).

 

Prime Minister Amarasuriya said every child, regardless of their background or location, should have access to quality education.

 

She noted that the Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education is working to expand opportunities and create pathways to ensure students are able to pursue higher education or vocational training after completing their school education.

 

The scholarship awarding ceremony was held in memory of the late Most Venerable Galboda Siri Gnanissara Thera and was organised by the Galboda Siri Gnanissara Thera Memorial Scholarship Trust Fund under the guidance of the Chief Incumbent of Gangaramaya Temple, Venerable Dr. Kirinde Assaji Thera.

 

A total of 460 students who successfully passed the Grade Five Scholarship Examination received scholarships at the event.

 

The scholarship programme is designed to provide continued financial support to these students until they complete their G.C.E. Advanced Level education.

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