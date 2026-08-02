India's Sri Lanka tour warm-up fixture shortened to three days

India's warm-up match ahead of the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka has been reduced from four days to three, Sri Lanka Cricket has announced.

The three-day fixture is scheduled to begin on August 7 at the NCC Grounds in Colombo.

The Indian team is set to arrive in Sri Lanka on August 4 to begin preparations for the series.

The first Test will be played at the Galle International Cricket Stadium from August 15 to 19, while the second and final Test will be held at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo from August 23 to 27.