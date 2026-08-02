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Minister Lal Kantha calls for state sector reforms to drive economic transformation
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Minister Lal Kantha calls for state sector reforms to drive economic transformation
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Minister of Agriculture K. D. Lal Kantha says he will not refrain from highlighting shortcomings in the state sector, even if it results in losing votes.

 

Speaking to media today (02) after attending the commencement of renovations to the Ilwatta Anicut built across the Polathumodara River in Welipitiya, Matara, the Minister said addressing such issues was essential to taking the country towards a transformative era.

 

The Minister said the government and the state sector must move forward together during a period of economic transformation, adding that delays within the state service could affect the country’s progress.

 

“Even if the government can move at a speed of 200 kilometres per hour, if the state sector moves at only 60 kilometres per hour, development will be delayed,” he said.

 

Minister Lal Kantha said the state sector continues to face several challenges, including a shortage of officers, inadequate facilities and a long delay in recruitment.

 

He said the present government had increased public sector salaries after assuming office and that further increases are expected in the upcoming budget.

 

Commenting on agriculture, the Minister said Sri Lanka must improve productivity levels and modernize the sector to achieve economic development.

 

He noted that some farmers in areas such as the Walawe Mahaweli Zone and Ampara achieve higher yields per acre, while farmers with lower productivity levels face greater challenges due to production costs.

 

The Minister also emphasized that shortcomings in the state sector must be addressed despite possible political consequences, saying that avoiding such issues would prevent the country from achieving meaningful transformation.

 

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