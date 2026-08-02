Red warning issued for strong winds and rough seas from Galle to Pottuvil

The Department of Meteorology has issued a Red warning for strong winds and rough seas in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The Department said these sea areas are expected to be very rough at times, with very strong gusty winds reaching speeds of 60 to 70 kmph.

Accordingly, naval and fishing communities have been advised to avoid venturing into these sea areas until further notice.

Meanwhile, sea areas extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo are also expected to experience rough conditions, with strong gusty winds reaching speeds of 50 to 60 kmph.

The Department of Meteorology has requested naval and fishing communities operating in the affected areas to remain vigilant and follow future weather updates and advisories.