Dickoya overflows, inundating several houses in Hatton area

Several houses located along both banks of the Dickoya stream, which flows into the Castlereigh Reservoir from Hatton, have been inundated today (03) after the stream overflowed due to heavy rainfall.

Local residents stated that a similar incident occurred in 2013 when the Dickoya overflowed, and that their homes have once again been submerged following the stream bursting its banks.

Meanwhile, a tourist hotel in the Nawalapitiya area has also been flooded due to the overflowing of the Mahaweli River.