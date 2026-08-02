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Govt. unable to manage prisons cannot rebuild country, Sajith says
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Govt. unable to manage prisons cannot rebuild country, Sajith says
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Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa has questioned whether a government that is unable to manage the country’s prison system can ensure the wellbeing of its 22 million citizens.

 

Premadasa made these remarks while addressing a public gathering held in Maligakanda, Borella.

 

The Opposition Leader criticised the present government’s handling of recent issues, claiming that a government which promised to establish a system of governance led by experts had failed to properly manage key responsibilities.

 

He alleged that the government had failed to make a foreign debt instalment payment properly and claimed that USD 2.5 million had been lost to hackers. He questioned how the government could resolve public issues when it was unable to handle such matters.

 

Referring to a no-confidence motion brought by the opposition against the Minister of Justice and Prisons during the previous parliamentary session, Premadasa said the government had voted in support of the minister and ridiculed the opposition.

 

He added that only a few days later, unrest had erupted at the Mahara Prison, placing the government in a position where it had to address a similar crisis.

 

The Opposition Leader claimed that a government unable to control a prison would not be able to rebuild the country, alleging that the present administration was creating further difficulties instead of resolving existing problems.

 

Premadasa also said that around 30 to 40 percent of the country's population is currently affected by poverty, with a significant number of people in urban, rural and estate communities facing economic hardships.

 

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