Arugam Bay development among key plans to boost Ampara tourism

A special discussion on resolving issues affecting the tourism sector in the Ampara District and increasing the number of skilled workers for foreign employment was held at the Ampara District Secretariat.

The meeting was chaired by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath.

During the discussion, Minister Herath said that from 2027, funds for tourism development activities will be allocated directly to districts through the Ministry of Finance, replacing the previous system of allocating funds through the relevant ministry.

He said the new mechanism would help facilitate the government’s target of attracting five million tourists annually.

The Minister also instructed the establishment of a district-level subcommittee chaired by the District Secretary, with the participation of relevant government institutions, wildlife officials, archaeological authorities and police representatives, to address tourism-related issues.

The committee will meet once every two months.

A sum of Rs. 173 million has been allocated for the development of the ‘Arugam Bay Sunset View’ location as part of efforts to improve tourism infrastructure in the district.

It was also decided to renovate underutilised government circuit bungalows and operate them as tourist hotels through public-private partnerships.

Meanwhile, a special Cabinet committee has been appointed to resolve land issues in the Eastern Province and to release coastal lands that have been illegally occupied for development activities.

In a move to strengthen foreign employment opportunities, funds have been allocated to establish a regional office of the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment in Ampara next year to provide training for workers seeking overseas employment.

The Sri Lanka Hotel School, together with the Ministry of Samurdhi, will also launch a programme from Ampara to provide free tourism sector training and employment opportunities for youth from low-income families.

Tourism Deputy Minister Professor Ruwan Ranasinghe, Deputy Minister of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment Wasantha Piyatissa, the Ampara District Secretary, the Ampara Deputy Inspector General of Police and other government officials were present at the discussion.