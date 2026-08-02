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India launches anti-drugs campaign, PM emphasises youth's role for Viksit Bharat
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India launches anti-drugs campaign, PM emphasises youth's role for Viksit Bharat
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Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that to achieve the target of a developed India, the country's youth must remain mentally and physically fit, for which they must stay away from all kinds of substance abuse.

 

Launching the 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan' aimed at eradicating substance abuse among the youth, Prime Minister Modi said the campaign is not just for the youth, but also for their families, society and the entire country.

 

The Prime Minister launched the campaign virtually in the presence of a large number of youth, who described themselves as representatives of Gen-Z, days after large-scale protests by students demanding reforms in the public examination system rocked Delhi and other parts of the country.

 

The campaign aims to inspire youth to stay away from substance abuse and encourages them to become ambassadors of positive social change in their communities.

 

The launch marked the beginning of a 100-week nationwide 'Jan Bhagidari' campaign, under which activities will be organised every Sunday across the country to promote awareness and encourage public participation in building a drug-free society.

 

The activities will include sports events, walkathons, meditation sessions, cultural programmes, awareness campaigns, nukkad nataks, discussion forums, art competitions and community engagement programmes.

 

The Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan was launched in 2020 in line with PM Modi's vision of creating a Nasha Mukt Bharat, Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Mansukh Mandaviya, said at the event.

 

Source: PTI

– Agencies

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