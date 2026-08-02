104 Mahara inmates transferred following unrest

A total of 104 inmates from the Mahara Prison have been transferred to seven other prisons following the unrest that occurred at the facility, the Prison Commissioner (Operations) and Media Spokesman A.C. Gajanayake said.

Accordingly, the inmates have been transferred to Dumbara, Welikada, Boossa, Kalutara, Badulla, Batticaloa and Polonnaruwa prisons.

Issuing a statement, Gajanayake said a list of the transferred inmates has been displayed near the roadblock at the entrance to Mahara Prison.

Meanwhile, Media Spokesman A.C. Gajanayake noted that visits by relatives to inmates at the Mahara Prison will resume on Thursday, following the completion of necessary repair work at the facility.

A tense situation broke out inside Mahara Prison last afternoon (01), with security forces bringing the situation under control by around 6:00 a.m. today (02).

According to reports, a number of prison properties were damaged during the unrest. One inmate died while six others sustained injuries.

The deceased was identified as a 33-year-old resident of Hendala, Wattala, who had been remanded in custody over allegations of motorcycle theft and possession of 20 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the incident.

Police, riot control personnel, the Sri Lanka Army, the Sri Lanka Navy and Special Task Force (STF) personnel were deployed to maintain security at the prison and surrounding areas.

The Sri Lanka Air Force also deployed a drone and a Bell 412 helicopter to monitor the situation within the prison premises.

A police curfew imposed in three Grama Niladhari divisions surrounding Mahara Prison within the Ragama Police Division following the unrest was later lifted.