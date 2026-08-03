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‘Red’ landslide warnings issued for three districts amid adverse weather
17h ago
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‘Red’ landslide warnings issued for three districts amid adverse weather
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The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued ‘Red’ landslide evacuation warnings for several areas in three districts due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions.

 

Accordingly, ‘Red’ warnings have been issued for Udadumbara, Ganga Ihala Korale and Pasbage Korale in the Kandy District, Yatiyanthota in the Kegalle District, and Ambagamuwa and Norwood in the Nuwara Eliya District.

 

Accordingly, Level 2 (Amber) landslide warning has been issued for Kandy District including Doluwa, Udapalatha, Delthota, Medadumbara, and Panvila areas.

 

Level 2 warnings have also been for Kegalle District including Deraniyagala, Bulathkohupitiya, Aranayake, and Dehiowita, while a Level 1 (Yellow) landslide watch has been issued for Kegalle.

 

Level 2 warnings are in effect for Nuwara Eliya District including Kotmale East, Kotmale West, and Nuwara Eliya, while Hanguranketha has been placed under a Level 1 warning.

 

Ratnapura District has also been issued with a level 2 warning for Opanayake, Ratnapura, and Imbulpe, while Kuruwita and Nivithigala have been placed under Level 1 warnings.

 

The warnings are valid for 24 hours, from 12:00 p.m. today (03) until 12:00 p.m. tomorrow (04).

 

The NBRO has urged residents in the affected areas to take immediate safety measures if signs of landslides are observed or if heavy rainfall continues in areas under warning.

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