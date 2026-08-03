Hatton–Colombo road blocked at Diyagala due to earth slips

Police stated that vehicular traffic along the Hatton–Colombo main road has come to a complete standstill due to earth slips at several locations in the Diyagala area amid heavy rainfall.

As earth mounds and boulders have fallen onto the roadway, traffic travelling from Hatton towards Ginigathena, Nawalapitiya, Kandy, and Colombo, as well as vehicles heading towards Hatton from those directions, has been disrupted.

Consequently, a large number of vehicles have been stranded in long queues on both sides of the road, causing significant inconvenience to passengers.

The Road Development Authority, together with local residents, has commenced operations to remove the fallen earth mounds and boulders and restore traffic movement along the road.

However, due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions, police have requested motorists to use alternative routes where possible.