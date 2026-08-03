Red Alert: Major flood situation likely in low-lying areas of Mahaweli River Basin

The Irrigation Department has warned that a major flood situation is likely to occur within the next 48 hours in low-lying areas along the Mahaweli River.

Due to the rainfall received in the upper catchment areas of the Mahaweli River over the past few hours, forecasts of further rainfall, and the possibility of opening the spillway gates of the Kotmale Reservoir, there is a risk of a major flood situation developing within the next 48 hours, it said.

This warning applies to low-lying areas along the Mahaweli River within the following Divisional Secretariat Divisions:

Udunuwara

Udapalatha

Yatinuwara

Doluwa

Kothmale

Pasbage

Ganga Ihala Korale

Pasbage Korale

Gangawata Korale

Harispattuwa

Pathadumbara

Residents living in low-lying areas adjacent to the Mahaweli River in these regions are strongly advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to protect themselves from a possible flood situation.

Disaster management authorities have been requested to take necessary precautionary measures in this regard.

As further rainfall is expected, the general public is urged to exercise extreme caution and remain alert to the developing situation.