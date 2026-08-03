header logo
සිංහලதமிழ்
Rhythms of Lanka
Mogo Academy
Latest
Red Alert: Major flood situation likely in low-lying areas of Mahaweli River Basin
17h ago
Google NewsAdd on Google
Red Alert: Major flood situation likely in low-lying areas of Mahaweli River Basin
File Photo
Mobitel Inner

The Irrigation Department has warned that a major flood situation is likely to occur within the next 48 hours in low-lying areas along the Mahaweli River.

 

Due to the rainfall received in the upper catchment areas of the Mahaweli River over the past few hours, forecasts of further rainfall, and the possibility of opening the spillway gates of the Kotmale Reservoir, there is a risk of a major flood situation developing within the next 48 hours, it said.

 

This warning applies to low-lying areas along the Mahaweli River within the following Divisional Secretariat Divisions:

 

Udunuwara

Udapalatha

Yatinuwara

Doluwa

Kothmale

Pasbage

Ganga Ihala Korale

Pasbage Korale

Gangawata Korale

Harispattuwa

Pathadumbara

 

Residents living in low-lying areas adjacent to the Mahaweli River in these regions are strongly advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to protect themselves from a possible flood situation.

 

Disaster management authorities have been requested to take necessary precautionary measures in this regard.

 

As further rainfall is expected, the general public is urged to exercise extreme caution and remain alert to the developing situation.

MostRead
Mobitel Upahara
VideoStories
“There is another reason behind the rush” – Lawyers’ body questions judges’ retirement age move

“There is another reason behind the rush” – Lawyers’ body questions judges’ retirement age move

New Constitution, land issues take centre stage as Tamil and Muslim leaders meet President

New Constitution, land issues take centre stage as Tamil and Muslim leaders meet President

Mahara Prison Clash: Multiple investigations launched into Rs. 150 million damage

Mahara Prison Clash: Multiple investigations launched into Rs. 150 million damage

Bad weather wreaks havoc across Sri Lanka Warning for heavy rains, strong winds & landslides issued

Bad weather wreaks havoc across Sri Lanka Warning for heavy rains, strong winds & landslides issued

“Prisoners’ safety must be guaranteed by the govt” Several factions demand answers from Minister

“Prisoners’ safety must be guaranteed by the govt” Several factions demand answers from Minister

Mahara Prison unrest damage estimated at Rs. 150 million; Video evidence and masterminds under probe

Mahara Prison unrest damage estimated at Rs. 150 million; Video evidence and masterminds under probe

"Bringing smiles to little hearts" Children learn the art of kite-making at Derana Kite Workshop

"Bringing smiles to little hearts" Children learn the art of kite-making at Derana Kite Workshop

“Need to find out if it was controlled from outside”; Justice Minister on Mahara Prison unrest

“Need to find out if it was controlled from outside”; Justice Minister on Mahara Prison unrest

ADB extends $200M to help Sri Lanka tackle economic pressures from Middle East conflict

ADB extends $200M to help Sri Lanka tackle economic pressures from Middle East conflict

Ceypetco announces that fuel prices will remain unchanged in August

Ceypetco announces that fuel prices will remain unchanged in August

'Suwa Seriya' free ambulance service marks 10 years as India pledges 100 more ambulances

'Suwa Seriya' free ambulance service marks 10 years as India pledges 100 more ambulances

Ex-Defence Secretary and ex-IGP sentenced to death over failure to prevent 2019

Ex-Defence Secretary and ex-IGP sentenced to death over failure to prevent 2019

TV Derana named ‘Youth TV Channel of the Year’at 7th New Generation "Youth Top40" Awards

TV Derana named ‘Youth TV Channel of the Year’at 7th New Generation "Youth Top40" Awards

Latest S&P assessment reflects Sri Lanka’s rising investor confidence and economic stability

Latest S&P assessment reflects Sri Lanka’s rising investor confidence and economic stability

Buddhists across Sri Lanka observe sacred Esala Full Moon Poya today

Buddhists across Sri Lanka observe sacred Esala Full Moon Poya today

Lassana Flora