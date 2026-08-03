DMC warns of rising water levels in Agra Oya after Ambewela Reservoir spill gates opened

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) has issued a warning that water levels in the Agra Oya could increase after both spill gates of the Ambewela Reservoir were opened due to heavy rainfall.

The DMC said both spill gates have been opened by four feet each to release excess water from the reservoir.

The released water will flow through the Agra Oya via Dayagama, Lindula, Agrapatana and Talawakelle before reaching the Upper Kotmale Reservoir, authorities said.

Authorities also warned that the increased discharge could cause a rise in the water level of the Agra Oya.

The DMC has urged residents living in low-lying areas along both banks of the Agra Oya to remain alert and take necessary precautions in view of the potential increase in water levels.