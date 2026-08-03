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Minor flood warning issued for parts of Ratnapura District
16h ago
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Minor flood warning issued for parts of Ratnapura District
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The Department of Irrigation has issued a flood warning, stating that several low-lying areas along the Kalu River are at risk of flooding within the next few hours.

 

The warning, issued at 2:00 p.m. today (03), will remain in effect until 2:00 p.m. tomorrow (04).

 

According to the Department, heavy rainfall currently being experienced in the Kalu River Basin, together with an analysis of water level data recorded at hydrological gauging stations maintained by the Department, indicates that a minor flood situation is likely to develop within the next few hours.

 

The warning applies to the low-lying floodplain areas of the Kalu River within the following Divisional Secretariat Divisions in the Ratnapura District:

 

Pelmadulla

Nivithigala

Ratnapura

Kuruwita

Ayagama

Elapatha

 

Residents living in these areas, as well as motorists and passengers travelling through the affected areas, are strongly advised to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautions.

 

The Department has also requested the Disaster Management authorities to take the necessary precautionary measures in response to the warning.

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