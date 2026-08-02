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Warm weather advisory issued for several districts
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Warm weather advisory issued for several districts
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A warm weather advisory has been issued by the Department of Meteorology for residents of the Eastern and North-Central provinces and in the Kilinochchi, Mullaitivu, Vavuniya and Monaragala districts.

 

Accordingly, the heat index, the temperature felt by the human body, is likely to increase up to ‘Caution Level’ at some places in the Eastern and North-Central provinces and in the Kilinochchi, Mullaitivu, Vavuniya and Monaragala districts tomorrow (03).

 

The Heat Index Forecast is calculated by using relative humidity and maximum temperature, and this is the condition that is felt on your body, according to the Met Department.

 

The Department noted that prolonged exposure to the sun and outdoor activity will result in fatigue, while continuing activity could lead to heat cramps.

 

Therefore, residents have been requested to stay hydrated and to limit strenuous outdoor activities.

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