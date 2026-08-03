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Heavy showers exceeding 100 mm forecast for several areas
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Heavy showers exceeding 100 mm forecast for several areas
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Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North Western provinces, as well as in the Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, according to the Department of Meteorology.

 

Heavy rainfall exceeding 100 mm is likely at some places in the Sabaragamuwa Province and in the Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts.

 

Several spells of showers are expected in the North Central Province, it said.

 

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the Uva and Eastern provinces and in the Mullaitivu District after 2.00 p.m.

 

Strong winds of 40–50 kmph can be expected at times over the North Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and North Western provinces, as well as in the Trincomalee District.

 

The Department of Meteorology has urged the public to take adequate precautions to minimise damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

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