Red Alert: Major flood situation likely in low-lying areas of Kelani River Basin

The Irrigation Department has warned that a major flood situation is likely to occur within the next 24 hours in low-lying areas along the Kelani River.

Significant rainfall has been recorded in the upper and middle catchment areas of the Kelani River Basin. As these rainy conditions continue, and based on the analysis of water level data from river gauges maintained by the Irrigation Department within the basin, a warning has been issued that a major flood situation could develop within the next 24 hours.

The warning applies to low-lying areas of the Kelani River Valley located within the following Divisional Secretariat Divisions:

Dehiowita

Ruwanwella

Yatiyanthota

Furthermore, based on current weather forecasts, additional high-intensity rainfall is expected, which could result in a rapid and sudden increase in river water levels.

Residents living in these areas, individuals using the river, and motorists travelling through these regions are strongly advised to exercise extreme caution and remain highly vigilant regarding the developing situation.

Disaster management authorities have been requested to take the necessary proactive measures in this regard.