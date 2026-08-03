Six missing, over 2,300 affected in Nuwara Eliya due to adverse weather

A total of 2,331 individuals from 581 families have been affected by the prevailing adverse weather conditions in the Nuwara Eliya District.

Nuwara Eliya District Secretary Thushari Tennakoon said six persons are reported missing and three others have sustained injuries due to weather-related incidents.

Meanwhile, 1,734 persons have been relocated to seven safety centres established in the district due to the impact of the adverse weather.

Relief and rescue operations are continuing in affected areas as authorities monitor the situation.