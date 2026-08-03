USA player Akhilesh Reddy banned for eight years

USA offspinner B Akhilesh Reddy has been banned from all cricket for eight years after being found guilty of breaching three counts of the ICC's anti-corruption code.

The charges relate to the 2025-26 Abu Dhabi T10 tournament, where Reddy played two matches for Aspin Stallions.

In November, Reddy was provisionally suspended and charged under the following sections of the anti-corruption code:

Article 2.1.1 - Attempting to fix, contrive, or improperly influence, or being party to an agreement or effort to improperly influence, the result, progress, conduct, or any other aspect of matches in the ADT10 2025.

Article 2.1.4 - Soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging, or intentionally facilitating (or attempting to do so) another Participant to breach Article 2.1.1 during one or more matches in the ADT10 2025.

Article 2.4.7 - Obstructing the investigation by deleting data and messages from a mobile device that may have been relevant to the inquiry.

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) had appointed the ICC as the designated anti-corruption official (DACO), and the ICC's anti-corruption tribunal has now found Reddy guilty on all three counts. The ban imposed on Reddy is backdated to November 21, 2025, when his suspension began.

The 26-year-old Reddy made his international debut in April 2025. He has played four T20 games, all of them T20Is for USA.

Source: Cricinfo

– Agencies

