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RDA temporarily closes several roads over safety concerns
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RDA temporarily closes several roads over safety concerns
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Several roads across the country have been temporarily closed to vehicular traffic due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions, the Road Development Authority (RDA) said.

 

The RDA Director General, Engineer Anuradha Hettiarachchi said vehicular movement along the Ganetenne–Kadugannawa section of the Colombo–Kandy Road was completely suspended from this afternoon (03) owing to safety concerns in the Kadugannawa area.

 

The roads currently closed to traffic are:

  • Colombo–Kandy Road – Kadugannawa section (95 km to 99 km)

  • Avissawella–Hatton–Nuwara Eliya Road – 66 km section

  • Nawalapitiya–Ginigathhena Road – Near Culvert 4/2

  • Avissawella–Hatton–Nuwara Eliya Road – 32 km section

  • Dedugala – Palampitiya – Dolosbage Road – 6 km section

  • Mawanella–Hemmathagama–Gampola Road – 19 km to 21 km section

  • Yatiyanthota– Poonagala Road – Meenagala area (21 km section)

  • Dedugala – Thalampitiya Road – Dolosbage area (6 km section)
     

The Road Development Authority has advised motorists to use alternative routes where possible and exercise caution while travelling as adverse weather conditions continue to affect several parts of the country.

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