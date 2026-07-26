Efforts underway to facilitate swift return of two Sri Lankan fishermen rescued in Bangladesh

Immediate steps have been taken to facilitate the swift return to Sri Lanka of two fishermen who went missing at sea after departing from the Dondra Fisheries Harbour in Matara on June 19 aboard the fishing vessel Somirasa (IDAY-A-0122 KMN). The fishermen were rescued by a group of Bangladeshi fishermen after being found drifting in waters near Chittagong, Bangladesh.

The Deputy Minister of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources, Rathna Gamage has taken direct action to ensure their safe repatriation, according to a statement issued by the Fisheries Ministry.

The 32-foot fishing vessel had developed a mechanical failure while at sea. Although another fisherman who was on board managed to return to shore on a different vessel, the boat owner and his son remained with the vessel.

Search operations conducted by the Sri Lanka Navy and Air Force to locate the missing fishermen were unsuccessful, as the vessel was not equipped with a Vessel Monitoring System (VMS) or an HF radio communication system capable of maintaining contact with shore authorities.

Based on prevailing ocean current patterns, the Department of Fisheries determined that the vessel could have drifted a considerable distance. Relevant diplomatic missions were subsequently informed, leading to the confirmation that the vessel had entered Bangladeshi waters.

The two fishermen, who stayed for about a day at the residence of a Bangladeshi fisherman, are currently under the custody of a police station in Chittagong, Bangladesh.

Upon receiving the information, Deputy Minister Rathna Gamage instructed Director General of the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, Susantha Kahawatta, to coordinate with the High Commission of Sri Lanka in Bangladesh and take the necessary steps to bring the fishermen back to Sri Lanka without delay.

Although preparations were affected by public holidays in Bangladesh on Friday and Saturday, arrangements to obtain air tickets and the required legal clearances through the Sri Lankan High Commission commenced today (26).

The Ministry of Fisheries has expressed confidence that the fishermen will be safely brought back to Sri Lanka within the next few days following the direct intervention.