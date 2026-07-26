header logo
සිංහලதமிழ்
Rhythms of Lanka
Mogo Academy
Latest
Efforts underway to facilitate swift return of two Sri Lankan fishermen rescued in Bangladesh
Jul 26, 202609:45 PM
Google NewsAdd on Google
Efforts underway to facilitate swift return of two Sri Lankan fishermen rescued in Bangladesh
Mobitel Inner

Immediate steps have been taken to facilitate the swift return to Sri Lanka of two fishermen who went missing at sea after departing from the Dondra Fisheries Harbour in Matara on June 19 aboard the fishing vessel Somirasa (IDAY-A-0122 KMN). The fishermen were rescued by a group of Bangladeshi fishermen after being found drifting in waters near Chittagong, Bangladesh.

 

The Deputy Minister of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources, Rathna Gamage has taken direct action to ensure their safe repatriation, according to a statement issued by the Fisheries Ministry.

 

The 32-foot fishing vessel had developed a mechanical failure while at sea. Although another fisherman who was on board managed to return to shore on a different vessel, the boat owner and his son remained with the vessel.

 

Search operations conducted by the Sri Lanka Navy and Air Force to locate the missing fishermen were unsuccessful, as the vessel was not equipped with a Vessel Monitoring System (VMS) or an HF radio communication system capable of maintaining contact with shore authorities.

 

Based on prevailing ocean current patterns, the Department of Fisheries determined that the vessel could have drifted a considerable distance. Relevant diplomatic missions were subsequently informed, leading to the confirmation that the vessel had entered Bangladeshi waters.

 

The two fishermen, who stayed for about a day at the residence of a Bangladeshi fisherman, are currently under the custody of a police station in Chittagong, Bangladesh.

 

Upon receiving the information, Deputy Minister Rathna Gamage instructed Director General of the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, Susantha Kahawatta, to coordinate with the High Commission of Sri Lanka in Bangladesh and take the necessary steps to bring the fishermen back to Sri Lanka without delay.

 

Although preparations were affected by public holidays in Bangladesh on Friday and Saturday, arrangements to obtain air tickets and the required legal clearances through the Sri Lankan High Commission commenced today (26).

 

The Ministry of Fisheries has expressed confidence that the fishermen will be safely brought back to Sri Lanka within the next few days following the direct intervention.

RelatedNews
2 Sri Lankan fishermen rescued off Bangladesh after ‘drifting at sea for 36 days’

2 Sri Lankan fishermen rescued off Bangladesh after ‘drifting at sea for 36 days’

Jul 25, 202605:36 PM
MostRead
Mobitel Upahara
VideoStories
Government will not expand paddy cultivation - Minister Lalkantha

Government will not expand paddy cultivation - Minister Lalkantha

Sri Lanka on El Niño alert: Rains expected in Oct-Nov, heat waves not expected in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka on El Niño alert: Rains expected in Oct-Nov, heat waves not expected in Sri Lanka

BASL condemns MP Asitha Niroshana’s allegations as "false and malicious"

BASL condemns MP Asitha Niroshana’s allegations as "false and malicious"

Sri Lanka’s dengue death toll rises to 61 as cases exceed 80,000

Sri Lanka’s dengue death toll rises to 61 as cases exceed 80,000

No-confidence motion against Justice Minister defeated in Parliament with majority of 116 votes

No-confidence motion against Justice Minister defeated in Parliament with majority of 116 votes

Sri Lanka hit by 10% tariff as US launches fresh 'forced labour' duties on 60 trading partners

Sri Lanka hit by 10% tariff as US launches fresh 'forced labour' duties on 60 trading partners

Dengue cases in Sri Lanka surpasses 80,000as death toll rises to 59

Dengue cases in Sri Lanka surpasses 80,000as death toll rises to 59

‘Colombo Literary Festival 2026’ begins at Arcade Independence Square today

‘Colombo Literary Festival 2026’ begins at Arcade Independence Square today

MP Ajith P. Perera accuses govt of failing to fulfil pre-election promises to the people

MP Ajith P. Perera accuses govt of failing to fulfil pre-election promises to the people

Investigating into Negombo Prison clash continuing; Statements recorded from nearly 1,000 so far CID

Investigating into Negombo Prison clash continuing; Statements recorded from nearly 1,000 so far CID

Sri Lanka may face both drought and heavy rainfall? Authorities urge early preparedness

Sri Lanka may face both drought and heavy rainfall? Authorities urge early preparedness

Appeals Court defers further consideration of ex-President Gotabaya’s petition until Aug. 3

Appeals Court defers further consideration of ex-President Gotabaya’s petition until Aug. 3

Dy Defence Minister hails China as a steadfast friend of Sri Lanka

Dy Defence Minister hails China as a steadfast friend of Sri Lanka

India's Modi government under growing pressure as 'cockroach' protests intensify

India's Modi government under growing pressure as 'cockroach' protests intensify

Sports Minister says govt cannot honour former Minister Harin’s

Sports Minister says govt cannot honour former Minister Harin’s

Lassana Flora