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Showers above 50 mm expected in Western, Sabaragamuwa provinces today
Jul 30, 202605:42 AM
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Showers above 50 mm expected in Western, Sabaragamuwa provinces today
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Showers are expected in several parts of the country today (30), with fairly heavy rainfall and strong winds predicted in a number of areas, according to the Department of Meteorology.

 

The Department said showers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North Western provinces and in the Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

 

Fairly heavy falls exceeding 50 mm are likely at some places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts.

 

Meanwhile, mainly dry weather is expected to prevail over the rest of the island.

 

The Department also predicted strong winds of 40 to 50 km/h at times over the Northern, North Central, North Western and Central provinces and in the Ratnapura, Monaragala, Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

 

The general public has been advised to exercise caution in areas likely to experience heavy rainfall and strong winds.

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