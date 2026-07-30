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‘Aswesuma’ July allowance to be credited tomorrow
Jul 30, 202605:41 PM
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‘Aswesuma’ July allowance to be credited tomorrow
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The Welfare Benefits Board says that arrangements have been made to credit the payments for the month of July 2026 under the ‘Aswesuma’ welfare benefit scheme for senior citizens aged over 70 to beneficiaries’ bank accounts tomorrow (31).

 

Accordingly, an amount of Rs. 3,108,190,000 has been allocated for 621,638 senior citizens over 70 years of age under the first phase of the ‘Aswesuma’ Welfare Benefit Payment Scheme.

 

Meanwhile, an amount of Rs. 386,620,000 is scheduled to be credited to the ‘Aswesuma’ bank accounts of 77,324 beneficiaries in the same age category under the second phase.

 

Accordingly, the total amount of Rs. 3,494,810,000 will be distributed among 698,962 beneficiaries.

 

The relevant beneficiaries can receive their ‘Aswesuma’ allowances through their bank accounts from tomorrow.

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