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Attorney General approves bill to extend judges’ retirement age
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Attorney General approves bill to extend judges’ retirement age
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The Attorney General has approved the draft bill proposing an extension of the retirement age of judges.

 

The Attorney General’s Department stated that its legal observations regarding the bill have been submitted to the Ministry of Justice.

 

Accordingly, the Ministry of Justice is expected to finalise the relevant bill and publish it in the gazette.

 

The proposal to extend the retirement age of judges by two years was recently presented to the Cabinet of Ministers by the Ministry of Justice and received Cabinet approval.

 

The government stated that the decision was taken with the aim of expediting the hearing and conclusion of pending cases, as more than 1.1 million cases are currently awaiting resolution in courts across the country.

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