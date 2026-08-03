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Ariana Grande to take a break from public life amid 'endless' scrutiny
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Ariana Grande to take a break from public life amid 'endless' scrutiny
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Ariana Grande is to withdraw from public appearances and will no longer star in an upcoming musical production in London when she ends her Eternal Sunshine tour next month.

 

A representative for the US singer, 33, told People magazine that she "will be taking a step back from visibility" when the tour ends, after her appearances led to "endless, ongoing public scrutiny".

 

The company behind a revival of Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George, due to play at the Barbican in 2027, confirmed that she would no longer be part of the production and had its "complete understanding and support".

 

Grande's physical appearance and health have been a topic of speculation in recent years.

 

This speculation has increased since the release of her latest album, Petal, two days ago and her appearance in promotional material for it.

 

Her representative stressed to People that Grande looked forward to finishing her tour "on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny".

 

They added: "She performs a very physical show, and there is a lot of athleticism involved. She performs healthily and successfully at a very high level night after night."

 

The tour's last show is slated for 1 September in London.

 

The Thank U, Next and 7 Rings singer was billed to appear alongside her Wicked co-star, British actor Jonathan Bailey, in the new production of Sondheim's critically acclaimed 1984 musical.

 

A representative for Empire Street Productions confirmed to the BBC that the musical would go ahead without Grande.

 

"Following this evening's announcement from Ariana Grande's team, we can confirm that she has decided to step back from Sunday in the Park with George," they said.

 

"We know this cannot have been an easy decision, and she makes it with our complete understanding and support. We wish her nothing but the best."

 

A replacement for Grande in the West End revival of the Pulitzer Prize–winning musical has not yet been named.

 

The BBC has approached Grande's representatives.

 

Scrutiny surrounding Grande's appearance was brought back to the limelight after the release of a music video for her latest single, Petal, from an album of the same name.

 

In the music video, Grande plays a performer who is repeatedly told in auditions that she is "not good enough", is "desperate" and that she "should get some work done" then that she has "too much work done." The character eventually takes a chainsaw to the critics.

 

Source: BBC

-Agencies 

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