All schools in N’Eliya, Hatton education zones closed amid adverse weather today

All schools under the Nuwara Eliya and Hatton Education Zones have been closed today (03) due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions affecting the Nuwara Eliya District.

Central Province Director of Education Nayomi Hettiarachchi said that school principals in the Hatton, Nuwara Eliya, Kotmale, Gampola, Teldeniya and Kandy Education Zones have also been instructed to make appropriate decisions on whether to conduct school activities, depending on the weather conditions in their respective areas.